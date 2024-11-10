Drug peddler arrested with 17.42 grams of suspected heroin in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bharalumukh Police Station under West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) has arrested a drug peddler near the Bhootnath area. The accused has been identified as Dipankar Das. The items seized are 17.42 grams of suspected heroin, 1 syringe, and 2 mobile phones.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin in Guwahati city