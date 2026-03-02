Assam: Centre seeks report on implementation of Bodo language in central schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Education has sought updated information from key national education bodies on the implementation of the Bodo language in centrally administered schools, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region and other parts of Assam.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the ministry wrote to the Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) seeking the latest status of measures taken.

The move followed a letter dated February 10, 2026 from the All Bodo Students Union, which raised concerns over the promotion and implementation of the Bodo language in centrally run institutions and examinations across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam.

Officials stated that while earlier inputs from the concerned bodies were available on record, the Ministry had now requested fresh updates on specific aspects of implementation.

The Ministry asked NCERT to furnish the current status of translation of its textbooks into Bodo across different classes. It directed CBSE to report on measures adopted by its affiliated schools to implement mother tongue or local language instruction in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was asked to clarify the position regarding the teaching of Bodo in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalayas located in Bodo-inhabited areas. Similarly, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti was requested to inform the Ministry about the offering of Bodo as a Modern Indian Language (MIL) in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in districts under the BTR.

