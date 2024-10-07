Assam: Centuries old Durga pujas remain Vedic as newbies resort to luxury

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Durga Puja dates back to centuries in Assam, thanks to the existence of the Kamakhya Temple, one of the 51 Shakti peethas spread all over India. The Durga Puja at Harisabha at Panbazar in Guwahati is one of the oldest Durga Pujas in the state. It is going to hold the 110th Durga Puja this year.

The Durga Puja at Harisabha is bereft of any extravagant activities. The Durga Puja here is truly Vedic, without any deviation from its usual rituals over the years. When devotion gets the prime focus, other luxurious and extravagant activities find no room. Of course, this puja gives due respect to cultural activities.

The Silpukhuri Rajohuwa Naamghar Sarbojanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Samiti is going to hold the 81st Durga Puja this year in truly Vedic ways. Like last year, the puja committee will felicitate aged social workers of the greater Silpukhuri area this year also. They will also conduct competitions of Sri Sri Durga Gossaini Naam.

In a stark contrast, a few other Durga Puja committees have focused on luxury, spending lakhs of rupees on decorations as the pandal makers and artisans are giving finishing touches to their respective pieces of work. The artisans and idol makers have gone thematic, showcasing their creative best-right from the T-20 World Cup Trophy to the Red Fort.

The Ganeshpara Sarbojanin Durga Puja has stepped into the 25th year of celebration this year. With a budget of Rs 30 lakh, this puja committee will depict the Red Fort.

The Guwahati Sarbojanin Durga Puja at Latasil Playground will depict a prototype of the Golden Pagoda of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. This is indeed a welcome move to showcase the sights and scenic beauty of the northeastern region. The Northeast is home to innumerable scenic beauties, including some uncharted ones.

This is not all. This puja committee has engaged local artisans and pandal makers. On the cultural front, this puja committee will showcase local cultures, including alternative media like puppetry, Nagara Naam, Oja Pali, and Jatra.

The Jalukbari-Maligaon-Pandu area continues to hog limelight in Durga Puja insofar as decorations and artistic excellence are concerned. This area holds around 70 Durga Puja every year and experiences most of the footfalls of visitors. This year also, this area is agog with activities and preparations for the puja.

One of the oldest Durga Puja committees in this area is the Azad Hind Club Durga Puja Committee. This committee is going to hold the 72nd Durga Puja this year. Ready with a budget of Rs 30 lakh, this puja committee is going to depict a prototype of a Chinese hotel-Grand Lisboa.

The Subash Nagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja at Maligaon is going to hold the 50th Durga Puja this year. With a modest budget of Rs 15 lakh, this puja committee is going to depict the Ganga-based riparian civilisation. The Vishnupur Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in the Pandu-Maligaon area is going to hold the 74th Durga Puja this year. This puja committee is going to erect a prototype of Purana Haveli of Rajasthan.

The Arya Nagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, with a budget of Rs 25 lakh, is also going to hold the 50th Durga Puja this year. It will depict the pattern of Harry Potter.

The Kalibari Durga Puja Samiti in Maligaon will showcase a pattern of the T-20 World Cup Trophy.

