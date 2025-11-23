Assam: CEO seeks attendance exemption for teachers serving as BLOs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam has urged the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to exempt teachers and non-teaching school staff, who have been deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), from marking their attendance in the Shiksha Setu app during the Special Revision of the Electoral Roll.

In an official letter the CEO stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Revision of the Electoral Roll in Assam through its notification dated November 17. Under this exercise, BLOs will receive pre-filled registers with details of electors in their respective polling stations, which they must verify and update between November 22 and December 20, 2025.

The communication noted that most BLOs are teachers or staff from the Education Department. Given their field duties during the revision period, the CEO requested SSA to allow them exemption from using the Shiksha Setu attendance system on the days they are engaged in election-related work.

The CEO underscored that the exemption would help ensure the accurate and timely preparation of Assam's Electoral Roll as required under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

