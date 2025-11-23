Assam: Kamrup (M) holds training for BLOs ahead of special roll revision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the Special Revision of the Electoral Roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date, LAC-wise training sessions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors of 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbari were successfully conducted across multiple venues in Kamrup Metro district.

The training programmes were led by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Election Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of the concerned Legislative Assembly constituencies. Officials briefed participants on key guidelines, field responsibilities and procedural updates to ensure error-free and inclusive preparation of the electoral rolls.

The sessions for 36-Guwahati Central and 33-Dispur witnessed the presence of Damodar Barman, ACS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and Gayatree Sharma, ACS, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. Their interaction provided valuable guidance to BLOs and supervisors, especially on strengthening field verification and enhancing voter facilitation.

Meanwhile, house-to-house verification by BLOs has begun from November 22 and continues until December 20, 2025, as part of the Special Summary Revision exercise. Officials urged BLOs to ensure thorough verification to support an accurate and updated electoral roll ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

