Assam: Chain Snatcher Captured on CCTV in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident happened in Guwahati where two criminals on bikes threatened a woman with a sharp object and took a gold chain off her neck.

According to sources, the two criminals approached the woman while riding a Pulsar bike and had hidden the weapon beneath their jackets.

The victim has been identified as Mayuri Saikia. The incident happened at By-lane 2 in Anil Nagar area early this morning while she was travelling to her work in a private hospital.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the premises of an individual’s residence, recording the movements of the two culprits.

Also Read: Assam: Two chain snatchers arrested in Guwahati city