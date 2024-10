Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District team from the Jalukbari outpost arrested two chain snatchers: Babul Bora of Ghakhir Chowk and Biswajit Orang of Jyotikuchi yesterday.

According to police sources, they tried to snatch a gold chain from a girl near the Sanskrit College at Jalukbari. The police also seized a scooter used in snatching chains.

