Assam Chamber of Commerce holds free health camp in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC), in association with the New Guwahati Colony Bazar Committee, conducted a free health camp at the Bamunimaidam Colony Bazar Kali Mandir Complex. The initiative was supported by the Joint Director, Health Services, Kamrup Metro. The health camp also provided free medicines and checked blood pressure and sugar. The camp was part of the Assam Chamber of Commerce’s social responsibility, a press release said.

