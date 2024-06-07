Morigaon Hosts Free Medical Camp and Child Protection Meet, Advocates for Girl Child Health and Environmental Awareness

JAGIROAD: A 2-day free medical camp and awareness meet on child protection was organized on Wednesday at the premises of Morigaon District Child Protection Officer’s office in collaboration with Child Helpline, Morigaon. The meeting was chaired by Dr.Arun Kumar Nath, Joint Director, Health Services, Morigaon District. Calling upon parents to pay special attention to the health of their child from early age, Dr.Nath exhorted them not to neglect vital health issues, especially in the upbringing of girl children. In this context, he emphasized upon giving them medicine from early age as advised by doctors, particularly to prevent anaemia among girls. The District Child Protection Group also selected the poorest families and children to be assisted under various schemes. The medical camp provided free health check-ups and necessary medicines to about 50 people. Afterwards, another meeting was held on the topic ‘Boycott Polythene’ in conjunction with World Environment Day. The meeting was attended by Sulakshana Borpatra Gohain, Additional District Commissioner, Mridul Kumar Nath, City Project Manager of Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana Nagari under Morigaon Municipal Board, Niranjan Kumar Barua, Advocate, Mridusmita Barua, District Child Protection Officer, and several other dignitaries.

