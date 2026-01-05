Assam Chamber of Commerce organizes 5-km Fun Run to promote drug-free life

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chamber of Commerce organized a 5-km Fun Run at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday to raise awareness against drug abuse and promote a healthy lifestyle. The event was flagged off by national swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika along with Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL) Chairman Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta and All Assam Chess Association (AACA) president Mukuta Deka. Cabinet Minister Nandita Garlosa attended as chief guest and later distributed prizes to the winners. Assam Chamber of Commerce president Rupam Goswami said the initiative aimed to guide people, especially the youth, towards a drug-free and healthy life. Winners in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded cash prizes, medals and certificates, while all participants received medals and certificates of appreciation.

