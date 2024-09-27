Assam Chamber of Commerce Submits Memorandum to 16th Finance Commission

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The representatives of the Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC), including the Chairman Rupam Goswami, Working President Sisir Dev Kalita, and others attended the meeting of the 16th Finance Commission at a hotel in Guwahati on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the commission emphasizing the need to develop the core economic sectors of the state.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the Commission, Dr. Arvind Panagariya. Various trade organizations and representatives from various industrial organizations attended the meeting.

The representatives of the Assam Chamber of Commerce have put forward several recommendations. They requested the improvement of transport networks, including highways, railways, and air connectivity, as well as strengthening Assam’s border trade infrastructure, given its proximity to international borders. Further recommendations also include expanding digital infrastructure and improving Assam’s power supply systems.

They suggested encouraging cross-border trade and setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the region. They urged the Finance Commission to recommend tax concessions and other financial incentives to attract domestic and foreign investors to Assam. These could include reductions in GST for industries such as tea, agriculture, and tourism, which are vital to the state’s economy.

The Assam Chamber of Commerce recommended that the Finance Commission allocate more resources toward modernizing the tea industry by introducing mechanized farming, providing subsidies for replanting old tea bushes, and offering financial support for labour welfare. Moreover, they suggested policies that would help Assam’s tea producers better market their products internationally, given the state’s reputation for producing high-quality tea.

The Assam Chamber of Commerce has called for a comprehensive flood management and disaster relief fund to be considered in the Commission’s allocation to Assam. This fund would help build more robust infrastructure, such as embankments and reservoirs, and support early warning systems for disaster preparedness.

Further, the Assam Chamber of Commerce recommended the inclusion of investments in irrigation systems, improved seeds, modern farming techniques, and post-harvest storage facilities.

The Commission has listened to all the recommendations and suggestions put forward by different organizations and also accepted submissions from all the organizations.

