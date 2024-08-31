Assam Chamber of Commerce Launches Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has announced an initiative aimed at engaging the youth of either sex of Assam in entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the media today, ACC chairman Rupam Goswami said, "This programme will offer specialized training, mentorship, and how to avail of loans to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. By focusing on these key groups, the chamber aims to foster innovation, boost economic development, and create job opportunities across the region. The initiative reflects our commitment to empowering Assam's youth, driving inclusive growth, and shaping a prosperous future."

He also announced a comprehensive plan to dominate the market and paddy fields, leveraging the collective strength of Assam's diverse communities. "This initiative will unite people of all castes and communities, fostering collaboration to boost agricultural productivity and market reach. By combining traditional knowledge with modern practices, the Chamber aims to enhance economic opportunities and ensure equitable growth across Assam. This inclusive approach underscores our commitment to harnessing the full potential of every individual in building a prosperous future for the state," he said.

Goswami said, "As Assam is heading towards a giant technological leap as semiconductors will be manufactured in the state, the Assam Chamber of Commerce strongly believes that more such projects should come to the state so that the economy of the state gets a major boost. The Assam Chamber of Commerce in no way supports any incident that could jeopardise the economic growth of the state."

In a virtual meeting held on the 28th of August 2024 with all the district committees and the central committee of the Assam Chamber of Commerce, it has been decided that the association will work together, taking all business communities in confidence and standing with them in any problem, and request the administration and the government to do the needful to create a conducive atmosphere for the business community to do the business in a peaceful manner.

Also Read: Assam: SSA directive to ensure adherence to the training norm

Also Watch: