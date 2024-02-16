Assam: Changes notified in Kamrup Metro polling stations

Guwahati: The District Election Officer (DEO) of Kamrup Metropolitan district has notified the changes in the polling stations across the district. While four voting stations have been changed or relocated, minor changes in name or section have been announced for 34 additional polling stations.

The following polling stations have been changed as per the notification: That for 34-Dimoria (SC) constituency at 99 Janata Hindi LP School, Eight Mile has been changed to 99 Adarsh Rastra Bhasha Hindi LP School; for the 36 Guwahati Central constituency, 97 Lokapriya Bordoloi Vidyalaya ME has been changed to Ambikagiri H.S. School, 158 North Eastern Judicial Officers' Training Institute (R/W) has been changed to 158 Ulubari Nimna Buniyadi Prathamik Vidyalaya (R/W) and 159 North Eastern Judicial Officers' Training Institute (L/W) has been changed to 159 Ulubari Nimna Buniyadi Prathamik Vidyalaya (L/W).

Also read: Lok Sabha poll: Activities gaining heat in Assam