Assam: Chargesheet submitted against former PWD EE of Karimganj

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 658-page-long chargesheet was submitted on 06.03.2024 vide Vigilance Police Station Chargesheet No.04/2024 dated 06.03.2024 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Md. Chamed Ali, former Executive Engineer of PWD Road Division, Karimganj, who was arrested on January 18 this year by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

The investigation was initiated after Siddique Ahmed, MLA, South Karimganj Constituency, stated that Md. Chamed Ali, the then Executive Engineer, PWD Road Division, Karimganj, took a huge amount of money from the contractors for the release of payment of their bills without execution of works as per plan and estimate and thereby acquired significant assets through illegal means, disproportionate to his known sources of income. A preliminary inquiry found that Md. Chamed Ali had acquired disproportionate assets, which substantiated the allegation.

Thereafter, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 09/2023 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered against Md. Chamed Ali and investigated for possession of disproportionate assets. Upon completion of the investigation and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary, and material evidence, it was proved that the accused, being a public servant, had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence, he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office, abusing his position as a public servant.

He was arrested on January 18, 2024, as he did not hand over the Indian passport. After the arrest, he was remanded to five days of police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to judicial custody, and presently he is in the Central Jail, Guwahati. His disproportionate assets were found to be 254.97%, and he possessed property worth around Rs 3,07,60,851.00 against his known sources of income.

