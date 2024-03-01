Assam: Chargesheet submitted against Nagaon DFO Bhaskar Deka

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On receipt of the prosecution sanction accorded by the Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam, against the arrested DFO Bhaskar Deka, the chargesheet has been submitted on Thursday vide Vigilance Police Station Chargesheet No.03/2024 dated 29.02.2024 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). The total number of pages in the chargesheet is 508, and the investigation of the case has been kept open under U/S 173(8) of the CrPC for criminal conspiracy and abetment by another person with the arrested accused for the charges of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Allegations of crime committed by Bhaskar Deka, DFO Nagaon, and others for extorting Rs. 15,000 per truck for the transportation of illegally felled trees from the Salana forest came to light. Accordingly, R.E. No. 06/2022 was initiated at Vigilance P.S. as per the approval of the Competent Authority. Upon completion of the inquiry, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 05/2022 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of P.C. Act. 1988 was registered at the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, based upon the findings of the inquiry report as per approval of the Competent Authority regarding the disproportionate assets acquired by the accused.

Upon completion of the investigation and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary, and material evidence, it was proved that Bhaskar Deka, being a public servant, had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence, he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office, abusing his position as a public servant.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Bhaskar Deka conducted foreign visits without permission from the competent authority. It was also found that the accused was trying to liquidate the disproportionate assets in his favour and those of his family members. Therefore, he was arrested on 18.01.2024, as he did not hand over the Indian passport. After the arrest, he was remanded to 5 days of police custody, after which he was sent to judicial custody, and presently he is in the Central Jail, Guwahati.

During the investigation, the engaged empanelled Chartered Accountant firm analysed and conducted a forensic audit of all his financial transactions and details of his immoveable and moveable properties and found the percentage of the disproportionate assets accrued by the arrested accused DFO (U/S) to be 183%. He possessed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 5,38,16,763 against his known sources of Income.

Also Read: Assam: Alleged Forest Destruction Scandal Unravels in Bijni Forest; Executive Engineer Faces Accusations