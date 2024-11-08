Assam: Chhath Puja Festival Begins in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Brahmaputra riverbanks in Guwahati are abuzz with devotees as the Bihari community begins celebrations for the auspicious Chhath Puja festival. Thousands gathered at the ghats on Thursday, eagerly waiting for the sunset to initiate evening rituals.

In the evening, devotees will worship the setting sun, seeking blessings from Chhathi Maiya. Night-long prayers and fasting will follow, culminating in a grand finale on Friday morning.

Devotees will offer prayers in the Brahmaputra River, honouring the Sun God in a vibrant display of faith and tradition. The festival, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is a significant event for the Bihari community.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Chhath Puja in Guwahati,” said a devotee. “The festival strengthens our bond with nature and our heritage.”

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure smooth celebrations. Security personnel have been deployed, and medical facilities are on standby.

