Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Extends Chhath Puja Greetings

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with the First Lady Kumud Devi, attended the Chhat puja celebrations at Lachit Ghat in the city on Thursday and extended warm greetings to the devotees on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya said, “Chhath Puja is a symbol of religious faith and cultural traditions in our society. Chhath Puja is a divine celebration that dispels all negativity in our society.”

The governor said that the large number of devotees turning out to pay obeisance to Chhat Maiyya is really an auspicious feeling. The governor also spent time with the devotees congregated on the bank of the Brahmaputra.

Referring to paying obeisance to Sun God on the occasion, Acharya stated about the country’s progress in solar energy and harnessing it in producing solar power to meet the renewable energy needs of the nation.

Governor Acharya praised the role of women in Chhath Puja celebrations, underscoring their potential and central role in culture. “Through Chhath Puja, we honour women’s empowerment and their contribution,” the governor added.

Acharya emphasized the festival’s significance in promoting social unity, harmony, and brotherhood. “May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to all.” The Governor, moreover, said, “I bow to all Chhathvrat devotees and respect their great penance. May this occasion augur societal and national progress.”

Former MP Queen Ojha, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Faculty of Gauhati University Prof. Kameshwar Shukla, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

