Assam Chief Minister, Governor discuss initiatives on development and higher education

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan and discussed a range of issues related to the state’s development.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor on initiatives aimed at strengthening higher education, promoting research and innovation, and enhancing skill development.

The Governor appreciated the state’s efforts to improve the quality of higher education and develop academic institutions into reputed centres of learning. The discussions also focused on building a strong investment and industrial ecosystem to meet the demands of Industry 4.0.

Sarma and Acharya also exchanged views on public welfare and various developmental initiatives being pursued for the inclusive growth and prosperity of Assam, a press release said.

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