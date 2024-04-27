Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asks state BJP to move JP Nadda against Rajen Gohain

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita to inform the national president of the party, JP Nadda, regarding the comments made by the former state president of the BJP and MP Rajen Gohain.

Speaking about the development, the CM said, "On the day of voting itself, Rajen Gohain commented about the new and old BJP members. I appeal to the state BJP president to take up the matter with the party president, JP Nadda. I also request that proper action be taken in this matter. The decision on whether the person who speaks against PM Narendra Modi on the day of the election should stay in the party or not should be taken by the party's president, and I believe that our party is strong enough to take that decision."

Earlier in the day, after casting his vote in Nagaon, Rajen Gohain expressed unhappiness with the party leadership, mentioning that the old leaders are unhappy with the current members, and the same will be reflected in the results.

