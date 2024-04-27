Assam: Rail tracks restored after engine derailment of a goods train

Guwahati: The train track between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations was restored after it was damaged during the derailment of the engine of a goods train. Senior officials, along with the necessary men and machinery, were deployed soon after the derailment. But a few trains, including 12507 Trivandrum-Silchar Express of 30.04.24, 12508 Silchar-Trivandrum Express of 25.04.24, and 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express of 26.04.24, had been cancelled because of the incident.

Due to the derailment of loco No. 69032 of BCNHLE at KM 110/7 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao on April 25, a few trains were cancelled, short-terminated, and rescheduled, and senior officials, including the General Manager of NF Railway, immediately rushed to the site and started the work on a war footing in spite of the heavy rainfall in the hilly area. A total of 300 labourers and 10 machines were put in place to complete the restoration work.

As a result of the sustained effort, the section was restored for train operation at 13:59 hrs on April 26. The first train that crossed the section for Badarpur was the 20502 Anand Vihar-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani, which crossed at 15:56 hrs. Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers, free buses were arranged from Lumding station up to their destinations in coordination with the state authorities. They were also provided with free food and water.

