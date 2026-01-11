Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterates zero tolerance on corruption

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Assam has made significant strides to prevent corruption from surfacing. He stated that the state government has never tolerated corruption and never will.

To emphasize his stand on zero tolerance for corruption, the CM said in a social media post, “Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas – Assam does not tolerate corruption...In 2025, Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-corruption-Assam, made record interventions to ensure that corruption cannot raise its head...Extensive traps were laid, officials caught red-handed, and 100% of cases were charge sheeted...The message is CLEAR.”

The CM also highlighted several achievements of his government to root out corruption in 2025. He said charge sheets were filed in 100% of corruption cases, 32 government employees were caught red-handed taking bribes, and 29 trap cases were successfully conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, during the past year.

