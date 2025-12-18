Assam Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Dhubri BDO for Demanding Bribe

Dhubri: The Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a top government agency employee in the Dhubri district based on charges that a bribe was demanded to clear outstanding bills, as authorities confirmed. The arrest is yet another important move that marks a serious approach initiated by the government’s anti-corruption initiative.
The concerned government official, identified as Ratan Kumar Saha, is the Block Development Officer in the Golakganj Development Block in Dhubri. Saha had apparently asked for Rs 16,000 from a complainant in exchange for the discharge of pending bills relating to development works. However, he refused to do what Saha asked. Furthermore, the individual appealed against this to the vigilance authority, which resulted in immediate anti-corruption operations against Saha.
Acting on the complaint, a trap was set up in the office chamber of the BDO in Golagunj on Thursday. The final act resulted in Saha being caught while accepting Rs15,000 in cash from the complainant, which amount was seized in the presence of witnesses. Thus, with proof in hand, the BDO was arrested under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Moreover, a case has been registered as ACB P.S. Case No. 67/2025, and further proceedings are in place, according to a statement from the DVAC. Officials were clear that extensive follow-up actions are also being taken to follow due process.
A recent incident involving an arrest made among senior officials in a block has brought to light the issue of graft in the provision of public services, where it has been common to find grievances voiced to vigilantism bodies regarding graft and unwarranted demands. In recent times, several civil servants in Assam have been caught in dragnet operations related to graft.
The residents and commentators welcomed the swift intervention, pointing out that the impact of corruption not only affects the transparency of the administration but also the level of trust among the residents. It is essential to note that the fight against corruption requires proactive efforts from the residents who are urged to report abuse of authority whenever it requires payment.
The DVAC has appealed to the people to step forward with genuine information, promising them protection as well as swift legal action. With the Dhubri arrest, the anti-corruption establishment in the state of Assam is clearly making it known that any form of illegal extortion by public functionaries would not be Countenanced while there would also be a focus on clean governance in the state.