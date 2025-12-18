Assam Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Dhubri BDO for Demanding Bribe

Acting on the complaint, a trap was set up in the office chamber of the BDO in Golagunj on Thursday. The final act resulted in Saha being caught while accepting Rs15,000 in cash from the complainant, which amount was seized in the presence of witnesses. Thus, with proof in hand, the BDO was arrested under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Moreover, a case has been registered as ACB P.S. Case No. 67/2025, and further proceedings are in place, according to a statement from the DVAC. Officials were clear that extensive follow-up actions are also being taken to follow due process.

A recent incident involving an arrest made among senior officials in a block has brought to light the issue of graft in the provision of public services, where it has been common to find grievances voiced to vigilantism bodies regarding graft and unwarranted demands. In recent times, several civil servants in Assam have been caught in dragnet operations related to graft.