Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate Several Projects Today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be inaugurating several public amenities in the capital city on Thursday. These projects have been constructed with a cost of Rs 14.67 crore by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The announcement regarding this development came from the social media handles of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. He mentioned that the CM will be inaugurating a total of 31 Community Halls, 24 Public Toilets and 19 Crematoriums/ Burial Grounds across the city from an event to be hosted in Lal Ganesh, near Astha Academy at 9 AM on Thursday.