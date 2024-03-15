Assam Chief Minister inaugurates Basistha flyover and Jayanagar underpass in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the aim of providing seamless connectivity to the people of Guwahati and other places who use the city as a transit route, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the Basistha flyover and the Jaynagar underpass as a part of 6-laning of Guwahati bypass.

It may be noted that the 4-laning work of Guwahati bypass was carried earlier by NHAI. To ease the traffic congestion in Guwahati city, the NHAI has taken up upgradation of this bypass from existing 4-lane to 6-lane including construction of flyovers and underpasses at important junctions such as Boragaon, Garchuk, Lokhra and Basistha for a total cost of Rs. 443.93 Cr. The length of Guwahati bypass is approximately 17 km including the four flyovers that have been constructed. Moreover, underpasses at Jayanagar and Beharbari have also been constructed lending convenience to the commuters. As a result, highway traffic and city traffic have been segregated resulting in safety and comfort of road users.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “On this auspicious day, the Basistha Flyover and Jayanagar underpass 1.8 km long is being opened for public use. This will ease traffic congestion at Basistha junction and Jayanagar junction”. He said that opening of this flyover will result in improved mobility of vehicular traffic on the national highway through Guwahati city as well as decongestion at Basistha and Jayanagar junction. He also said that along with comfort, road safety will increase manifolds thereby saving precious lives. Connectivity to Guwahati airport will improve with the reduction in travel time with the inauguration of the flyover, the Chief Minister added.

The CM also said that another important project of 4-laning work from Nrimbanglo- Jatinga - Harangajao Section in Dima Hasao District is under construction connecting Lumding with Silchar. The length of the project is 49.43 km with an awarded cost of Rs. 1676.70 Cr, as he asked the NHAI to complete the project by 2026.

Talking about the construction of Guwahati Ring Road along with a 6-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra for a length of 63.44 km involving a total project cost of Rs. 5729.47 Cr, the CM said that bids for the project have already been invited and wildlife clearance and land acquisition have been achieved. Moreover, with regards to the 4-laning work from Kaliabor to Numaligarh for a total length of 85.68 km which includes an elevated corridor of 35 km length in Kaziranga with a project cost of Rs. 5500.00 crore, he informed that wildlife clearance has been obtained and land acquisition is ongoing.

The CM said that the scheduled completion time of 6-laning bypass in Guwahati was in August 2024. However, NHAI has worked relentlessly to ease the traffic congestion in Guwahati city thereby providing comfort to the people of Assam and with its continuous and sincere efforts only, this work has been completed almost five months ahead of scheduled time. He, therefore, thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for all his help in according importance to the road projects in Assam.

MPs Queen Oja and Pabitra Margherita, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania along with several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

