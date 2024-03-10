Old Lakhtokia flyover in Guwahati city closed for public

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the plan of demolition of the old Lakhtokia Flyover in Guwahati, the Railways department closed off the road to the public on Friday.

This flyover was proving to be a bottleneck in the movement of trains to and from Guwahati Junction. The demolition is being carried out under the Guwahati Railway Station renovation and expansion project. New platforms will also be constructed under this project, but the restriction of vehicles on this bridge will cause some problems for the people who use this road regularly.

