Assam: Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell initiates inquiry into Dr. Mridu Paban Nath

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) has initiated an inquiry against Dr. Mridu Paban Nath. On Thursday, Dr. Nath was subjected to a day-long inquiry at the CM’s SVC office, where he was grilled by officials.

The inquiry follows a raid conducted by the police at Dr. Nath’s residence on Wednesday, which was prompted by various allegations against him. The allegations include unauthorized foreign travel without the knowledge and permission of his department.

Dr. Nath was recently suspended from his position at Diphu Medical College and Hospital due to irregularities in his work.

