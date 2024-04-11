Assam: CM’s SVC grills Excise Secretary in disproportionate assets case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) today grilled Excise Department Secretary IAS officer Indreswar Kalita in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case lodged against him.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had registered a case of against Excise Department Secretary IAS officer Indreswar Kalita for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. A Disproportionate Assets (DA) case (number 2/24) was registered against him to probe the sources of income, which resulted in him amassing the assets. He has been alleged to own several properties in the Beltola and Bhetapara localities of the city.

Earlier, sleuths from the CM’s SVC conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and also raided Nirvana Apartment in Sundarpur, where he lives.

