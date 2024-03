Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials from the Chief Minister's (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) interrogated suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah inside the jail premises on Tuesday.

Sukanya Borah is being grilled in connection with the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam. According to sources, she revealed many startling facts to the CM's SVC during the interrogation.

