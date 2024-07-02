Assam: Chief Secretary compliments medical fraternity on Doctors’ Day

GUWAHATI: Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota attended the Doctors’ Day programme held at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital Auditorium in Bhangagargh, Guwahati, today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kota lauded the medical professionals for their incredible contribution to society. Reflecting on the unprecedented challenges faced by the fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic, he hailed the resilience, bravery, and selfless dedication shown by the doctors not just in Assam and the Northeast but globally.

Thanking the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers for their unwavering commitment towards the medical profession, Dr. Kota underscored the invaluable role played by the doctors and healthcare professionals by being at the forefront during unforeseen circumstances.

Dr. Kota believes that healthcare and education are two of the most critical areas of the Assam government and are important parameters to gauge the holistic progress of society and also that of the state.

Addressing the medical students present in the audience, he shared a few anecdotes from his personal experience—his brush with the medical sector then, when he was posted in Washington, DC, during his deputation by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, and also the Health Minister, the state has witnessed remarkable progress in healthcare, Dr. Kota said. Additionally, he shared that to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and overall service conditions for medical professionals, significant steps have been initiated by the State Administration.

That apart, he also said that under the proactive leadership of the Chief Minister, extensive projects have been undertaken for the modernization of hospitals and medical facilities across Assam.

Reminiscing about his initial years in Assam when he first came to the state in 1993, Dr. Kota shared that, from three medical colleges then to 12 functional medical colleges now and 12 others under various stages of completion, the healthcare sector of Assam promises a bright future.

Furthermore, he added that initiatives aimed at increasing access to medical services in rural areas, enhancing medical education, and providing better working conditions for doctors and health professionals have all played a very crucial role in the advancement of quality healthcare in Assam, a press release said.

