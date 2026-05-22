Assam Chief Secretary Orders Intensified Price Monitoring, Crackdown on Hoarding and Unfair Trade Practices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota chaired a high-level video conference with District Commissioners to review the state’s price monitoring mechanism and market stabilisation measures for essential commodities.

The meeting reviewed district-wise trends in prices, stock positions, supply chains and enforcement preparedness following directions issued earlier by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dr Kota said data from the Government of India’s Price Monitoring Portal showed no significant variation in wholesale and retail prices between March and May and stated that there was no justification for abnormal price increases.

Citing market uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis, he warned against hoarding, black marketing and unfair trade practices, and directed district administrations to strengthen vigilance and enforcement measures.

He also instructed districts to activate District-Level Task Forces, intensify market inspections, ensure display of price lists, verify stock positions and take strict action against violations, including cancellation of trade licences where necessary.

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