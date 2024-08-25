Assam Child Rights Commission urged to intervene in minor gang rape case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The human rights defender, United Nations Human Rights Council, Hirak Jyoti Bora, has appealed to the chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to intervene in the case of a 14-year-old girl who was gang-raped by three individuals in Dhing, Nagaon. The incident occurred on August 22, and the victim was found unconscious by locals, who informed the police.

Bora, representing India at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, has requested the commission to take immediate action to provide justice to the victim and ensure her rehabilitation. The case has been registered under FIR No. 162/24 at the Dhing Police Station.

The victim was initially treated at the Dhing First Referral Unit (FRU) and later referred to Nagaon for further treatment due to the severity of her injuries. Bora has highlighted the violation of the child’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been urged to examine the case, inquire into the violation of child rights, and recommend measures for effective implementation of safeguards. The commission has also been requested to ensure the victim receives compensation and immediate justice.

