Assam: Chitra Mohan Borah takes charge as Executive Director of OIL

Guwahati: Chitra Mohan Borah has assumed charge as Executive Director (Pipeline Sphere) of Oil India Limited (OIL) at the company’s Pipeline Headquarters in Guwahati. Borah, who joined OIL as an Executive Trainee on April 1, 1991, brings with him more than three decades of experience across the Pipeline Sphere in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and at the Frontier Basin Projects, FHQ Duliajan. Born to Debeswari Borah and Late Maheswar Borah, Borah hails from Gedarbori village in Hatichong, Nagaon. He completed his early education at Kujidah HS School, Hatichong, and Cotton College, Guwahati, before graduating with Honours in Mechanical Engineering from Jorhat Engineering College.

