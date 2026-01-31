Assam: CID cracks down on CSEAM network, arrests 7

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting swiftly on inputs received from the Cyber Tipline, CID Assam, in close coordination with district police units, conducted a statewide operation on January 29, 2026 against the creation and circulation of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM). During the operation, multiple accused have been identified and arrested by Assam Police in connection with FIRs registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act and IT Act in six districts of Assam.

Seven key accused—Dulu Boruah of Golaghat (Dergaon PS 20/2026 U/S 67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15 of POCSO Act), Raju Dutta of Golaghat (Dergaon PS 20/2026 U/S 67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15 of POCSO Act), Priyam Handique of Golaghat (Borpathar PS case 03/2026 U/S 67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15 of POCSO Act), Hemanta Kalita of Kamrup Metro (Latasil PS case no 07/2026 U/S 67(A)/67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15(2) of POCSO Act R/W 294(2) of BNS 2023), Minhaz khan of Kamrup (Palasbari PS case no.22/2026 U/S 61(2)(b) of BNS 2023 R/W Section 14/15 of POCSO Act R/W Section 67 B of IT Act), Aychan Ali Ahmed of Barpeta (Baghbor PS case no 05/26 U/S 67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15(2) of POCSO Act), and Deluwar Husaain of Bajali (Pathacharkuchi PS Case no 10/26 U/S 67B of IT Act 2000 R/W Section 15 of POCSO Act) — have been arrested.

With live forensics support from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and advanced technical analysis by CID Assam, key perpetrators were apprehended within 24 hours. Mobile devices used in the commission of these offences have been seized, and further investigation is underway to unearth the nexus involved in creation and circulation of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) and other unlawful contents.

