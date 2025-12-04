Assam CID Launches Statewide Crackdown on Fake Degree Scam in Teaching Appointments

Guwahati: The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has begun a major crackdown across the state after uncovering a racket involving forged educational certificates allegedly used to secure government teaching jobs.

According to officials, the CID has so far registered between 15 and 25 cases linked to the scam, with investigations moving at an urgent pace. The inquiry is focused on fake Graduate and Post-Graduate certificates said to have been issued in the name of Techno Global University in Madhya Pradesh.

Preliminary findings suggest that at least 50 candidates may have submitted forged documents to the Education Department while applying for teaching posts. Many of the suspects are currently missing, and teams have been deployed to track them down.

On Wednesday, CID units conducted coordinated searches and verification drives in several districts, including Nagaon, Dhing, South Salmara, and adjoining areas. Officers examined records, questioned individuals, and collected documents believed to be linked to the racket.

Officials said the operation has now widened to cover more locations, as the scale of the fraud appears to be larger than initially thought. More detentions and arrests are expected in the coming days, as the investigation develops.

The Education Department, meanwhile, is reviewing recent appointments to identify any questionable credentials and ensure that only genuine candidates remain eligible for government teaching positions