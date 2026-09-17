Assam CID Recovers Rs 10 Lakh Swindled in WhatsApp ‘Boss Scam’, Issues Warning to Businesses

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam successfully froze the entire sum of Rs 10 lakh that cyber criminals swindled from a Guwahati distribution firm in a classic "Boss Scam". Officials from the 1930 cyber fraud helpline and the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime-II), CID, Assam, tracked down the fraudulent transaction and placed the funds on immediate hold following swift, coordinated intervention.

The incident unfolded on September 14, 2026 when an unidentified fraudster impersonated the proprietor of the distribution company by appropriating his name and WhatsApp display picture. The imposter established contact with the firm's manager through the messaging application, issuing urgent instructions to remit Rs 10 lakh via Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) to a designated bank account. The manager complied with the directive, having accepted the communication as authentic, which initially caused a substantial financial loss to the enterprise. The business owner subsequently lodged an emergency complaint through the 1930 national cybercrime helpline. In response, the Assam Police issued a public advisory cautioning commercial establishments and workforce personnel against the escalating menace of executive impersonation scams. Investigators urged employees to independently authenticate all financial directives via direct telephone conversations or verified channels before authorising wire transfers.

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