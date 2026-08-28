Assam: Three Arrested in Mukalmua for Allegedly Supplying SIM Cards to Cyber Criminals

Guwahati: Three people have been arrested in Mukalmua, Assam’ for allegedly using other people’s identity documents without their knowledge or consent to obtain SIM cards and subsequently supplying them to cyber criminals.

The arrested people have been identified as Abdur Rezzak, Jahidul Islam and Jahedul Islam.

As per information, the accused allegedly collected and misused identity documents belonging to other people to procure SIM cards. These SIM cards were then reportedly supplied to individuals involved in cybercrime activities.

The alleged misuse of identity documents has raised concerns over the illegal procurement and distribution of mobile connections, which can potentially facilitate fraudulent and other cyber-related activities. After the arrests, police have initiated an investigation to determine the extent of the alleged operation and identify others who may have been involved.

Cyber police are also expected to examine how the identity documents were obtained and whether the SIM cards were used in any specific cybercrime cases.

Further details are awaited.