Assam: Citizens challenge PCBA over violations in the TAJ Cement Plant hearing

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: In a significant development for residents concerned about pollution and depleting groundwater sources, a group of citizens from the different villages under the Sonapur revenue circle area have jointly filed a formal complaint with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The complaint addresses substantial procedural violations by the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) during the public hearing held on June 10, 2024, for the proposed 1 MTPA cement manufacturing plant by Taj Cement.

Key to the complaint is the assertion that the public hearing was held 106 days after TAJ Cement’s application, far exceeding the 45-day limit mandated by the EIA Notification 2006. “Such delays undermine the integrity of the environmental assessment process,” stated Batem Ali, a petitioner from Kapalkata village.

Additionally, the citizens claim that SPCB Assam failed to adequately publicize the hearing through local announcements. “The lack of proper public announcements deprived many in my village of attending the hearing and voicing their grievances,” said Maloti Das from Chamata Pathar village.

A significant issue raised in the complaint is the inaccessibility of the draft EIA report to the general public of Sonapur. Although it was reportedly available at the Office of the President, Sonapur Gaon Panchayat, the office was inactive during the relevant period due to the end of the President’s term earlier this year.

“This is a clear lapse in ensuring transparency and access to crucial information,” remarked Rakesh Hazarika, another petitioner. “The public cannot provide informed feedback if they do not have access to the draft EIA document locally,” he stated further.

The petitioners are calling for immediate action to address these violations. They urge the SEIAA to investigate the procedural lapses in the public hearing process and to re-conduct the hearing with adequate notice and access to the draft EIA report for all stakeholders. Furthermore, the petitioners request that SEIAA appoint another agency to replace SPCB Assam for conducting the fresh hearing.

The public hearing on June 10 was already marked by significant opposition and chaos. Local residents voiced severe pollution concerns and health risks associated with the proposed cement plant. The meeting, held under heavy security with local police and CRPF personnel, saw violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the project. Emotional appeals from residents highlighted fears of exacerbated pollution already caused by existing cement factories like Star Cement.

As the community awaits the SEIAA’s response, residents seek transparency, proper procedure, and the need for genuine public participation in environmental assessments, ensuring that industrial development does not compromise the health and well-being of local communities and their environment.

Also read: Assam: Public hearing on proposed cement plant sparks violent clashes in Sonapur (sentinelassam.com)