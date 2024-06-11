Assam: Public hearing on proposed cement plant sparks violent clashes in Sonapur

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: A public hearing on Monday for the proposed 1.0 MTPA cement plant by M/S Taj Cement Manufacturing Pvt Ltd at Chamata Pathar in the Sonapur Revenue Circle descended into chaos, marked by heated protests and significant opposition from local residents. The meeting, conducted under heavy security provided by local police and CRPF personnel, highlighted the deep-seated tensions surrounding the project.

The majority of residents vehemently opposed the cement plant, citing severe pollution concerns and health risks. While a few participants argued that the cement plant would generate local employment, the overwhelming sentiment was against it. One resident poignantly captured the community’s sentiment, stating, “We will not allow the establishment of a pollution-causing industry for any reason. We are ordinary people; let us live. Instead of setting up a cancer and TB-causing industry in our village, it would be better to shoot us dead.” Rakesh Hazarika, a vocal resident, declared the hearing “null and void” due to alleged procedural lapses, including inadequate public notification and lack of proper “miking” announcements. These claims were reiterated by several attendees, prompting PCB officials to promise an inquiry into the allegations. Hazarika also pointed out numerous discrepancies in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, demanding a reassessment. He emphasized the proximity of the proposed site to critical areas such as the Air Force Station in Digaru, Amchang, and Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuaries, and the region’s agricultural land, wetlands, and rivers.

Key officials present at the hearing included Parijat Bhuyan, District Development Commissioner of Kamrup Metro; Upasana Deka, ALRS, Circle Officer (A) of Sonapur Revenue Circle; Gokul Bhuyan, Additional Chief Environmental Engineer of the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA); Debasish Dey, Executive Engineer of PCBA; and other government representatives.

The hearing also witnessed violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the cement plant, resulting in a chaotic scene with broken chairs and heightened tensions. The local population, already suffering from the pollution caused by existing cement factories like Star Cement and the recently approved Daivik Cement plant, feared the proposed TAJ Cement plant would further exacerbate these issues.

Moon Talukdar, former general Secretary of the PGSU, Gauhati University, vehemently opposed the plant, chanting, “Will shed blood, but won’t allow polluting industries in Dimoria.” He advocated for the establishment of educational institutions, which he argued would better serve the community’s future and provide more sustainable job opportunities.

Bhargav Jyoti Goswami, president of the Inter-Dimoria Regional Students’ Union, echoed these sentiments in his memorandum. Goswami urged the government to consider establishing colleges, universities, and other educational institutions, which would also generate significant employment without the associated environmental risks.

Residents accused Star Cement of causing severe air and water pollution, which has adversely affected the predominantly agricultural community. The region, known for its traditional festivals and historical water bodies, is now under threat from industrial pollution.

The proposed TAJ Cement plant, with an estimated cost of Rs 342 crore, is viewed by locals as a step towards further environmental degradation. Despite the tense atmosphere, the hearing was held, allowing attendees to submit memoranda or voice their support or opposition. As the future of the TAJ Cement plant remains uncertain, residents voiced for sustainable development practices that prioritize the environment and public health.

