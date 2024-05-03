Assam: Citizens evicted from Silsako not to take part in Lok Sabha poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Voting for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 7, and campaigning is going on in full swing by multiple political parties. Against the backdrop of ongoing political campaigning, the people who have been evicted from the Silsako Beel have decided not to take part in this election.

The local authorities took strict action towards the eviction of the citizens who had occupied the water body and the nearby areas in a move to clear the natural waterways of the city. Hundreds of people were evicted from the area, and properties were taken down by bulldozers, rendering many people homeless. Although the authorities had made announcements regarding compensation for the losses as well as arrangements for accommodation for those who lost their homes, many citizens claimed that they had not received either accommodation or appropriate compensation for their losses.

The evictees have been protesting against the government and demanding compensation since the eviction was carried out. In the absence of proper steps taken by the authorities, they have decided not to vote in the upcoming elections.

