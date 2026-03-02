Assam: Citizens urged to support ‘SwachhGuwahati’ mission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dedicated sanitation workers spend hours scrubbing to remove a single pan masala stain from public walls. What may seem like a careless act lasting a few seconds often results in prolonged physical labour for those who work tirelessly to keep the city clean.

Across markets, public buildings, staircases and even newly painted walls, red stains have become a persistent civic concern. Sanitation workers repeatedly highlight the physical strain and time involved in cleaning these stubborn marks, which delay other essential cleanliness drives across the city.

A senior municipal official stated, “When we spit on walls, we are not just staining concrete — we are increasing the burden on the very workers who wake up every day to maintain our city’s dignity.”

One sanitation supervisor added, “A single stain can take nearly an hour of scrubbing with chemicals and repeated washing. Imagine the effort required when hundreds of such stains appear across the city daily.”

Echoing the sentiment, a concerned citizen remarked, “Cleanliness is not only the responsibility of municipal workers. It reflects our civic sense and respect for our own city.”

Authorities and civic bodies have once again appealed to residents to refrain from spitting in public spaces and to actively support the shared vision of ‘Swachh Guwahati’. Officials stressed that citizens and civic workers can achieve true cleanliness only when they work together with mutual respect and responsibility.

As the city continues its cleanliness initiatives, residents are urged to remember that every small act of discipline contributes significantly to building a healthier, more dignified urban environment.

