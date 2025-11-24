Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah felicitates Puja Committees; launches Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan 2.0

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah felicitated Durga Puja Committees from all 60 wards of the city as part of the Swachh Guwahati Durga Puja Competition held at the ITA Cultural Centre, Machkhowa. The event recognized puja committees that demonstrated exemplary efforts in maintaining cleanliness and promoting sanitation during the festive season. During the programme, the minister also launched Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan 2.0, an intensified citywide cleanliness mission aimed at enhancing public participation and fostering a cleaner, greener and healthier urban environment. The upgraded campaign will focus on waste segregation, improved waste collection systems, public awareness drives and stricter enforcement of sanitation norms. Mayor Mrigen Sarania, members of the Mayor-in-Council, councillors, GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, and senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation attended the ceremony.

