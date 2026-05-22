Assam Civil Service Officer Arrested in Guwahati Bribery Trap Over Land NOC, Vigilance Bureau Seizes Cash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after officials allegedly caught him accepting a bribe at his office in Guwahati.

The Directorate stated that it acted on a complaint alleging that Lachit Kumar Das, ACS, serving as Additional Director of Land Records, had sought Rs 1 lakh from an individual for issuing a No Objection Certificate related to land sale permission. The complainant reportedly approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate after refusing to pay the amount.

Following the complaint, officials conducted a trap operation at the Directorate of Land Records office in Rupnagar. The team apprehended Das inside his office chamber after he allegedly accepted Rs 45,000 as part of the demanded amount. Officials recovered and seized the tainted money in the presence of independent witnesses.

Police registered a case at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Officials stated that investigators arrested the officer after obtaining sufficient evidence during the operation.

As part of the investigation, authorities also carried out search operations at Das’s residence at Queen Garden Apartment, G-A Block in Beltola area.

Lachit Kumar Das previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur and as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Hojai. Authorities stated that further legal action in connection with the case remained underway.

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