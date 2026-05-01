Assam Police Vigilance and Anti-Corruption traps Executive engineer in bribery case at Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a trap laid by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police, executive engineer of the Mangaldai Irrigation Division Taizuddin Islam Siddiqui was arrested from his office chamber on Thursday while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor. According to officials, Siddiqui had demanded Rs 50,000 as “commission” to process the contractor’s pending bill worth Rs 2 lakh. The arrest was made immediately after he accepted part of the bribe money. The accused has been taken to Guwahati and will be produced before the Special Court.

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