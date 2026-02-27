Assam: Class 3 Annual Exams Rescheduled for FLS 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, has directed all districts to reschedule the annual examinations of Class 3, which are currently slated for March 12 and 13, 2026, in view of the upcoming Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2026. In a statement issued, SCERT Assam said that it will conduct the FLS 2026 for Grade 3 across the state on March 12 and 13 in 458 sample schools. The National Assessment Centre, PARAKH — a constituent unit of NCERT, New Delhi — is jointly conducting the study in collaboration with SCERT Assam and Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA).

