Bongaon Chola High School selected under SCERT project

BOKAKHAT: According to a letter issued by the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) in Guwahati, this year three schools from Assam have been selected under a special SCERT project. Through this project, and in alignment with the guidelines of NCSL-NIEPA 2025–2026, Bongaon Chola High School along with two other schools will have their excellence featured through high-quality video documentation, which will be broadcast on special government platforms at the national level. This initiative will highlight Bongaon Chola High School’s achievements in the education sector of India. The news has brought joy to the conscious citizens of Bongaon. Meanwhile, an educational discussion session was held on Friday at Bongaon Chola High School. In this meeting, Mahen Saikia, the retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, interacted with the teachers of the school and offered several constructive suggestions regarding the academic direction of the institution.

