Assam: CLP Debabrata Saikia moves PAC on Incident of Former OC Assaulting Delivery Boy

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, moved the Assam State Police Accountability Commission (PAC) on the recent incident of former OC of Panbazar Police Station Bhargav Borbora physically assaulting a delivery boy, Gyandeep Hazarika, for entering a no-entry zone on a Scooty at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati. He urged the Commission to intervene in the incident.

In his complaint, Saikia said that the incident shook the collective conscience of the state’s people who had seen the live video that the OC was found to have been physically assaulting the youth in the middle of the road with utmost humiliation. “The only crime of the youth was that he had entered a one-way road for which the maximum punishment according to the law is a fine of Rs. 2,000. Yet, the OC not only assaulted the individual but thereafter dragged him to the Pan Bazar Police Station, wherein he was subject to further physical torture and harm. He was handcuffed on his way to the police station in violation of the Supreme Court of India’s guidelines. The police officer, on live video, threatened the victim with dire consequences,” Saikia said, and demanded the immediate arrest of the OC.

Saikia urged the commission to direct the Assam Police to register a case against Bhargav Borbora under the ambit of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 Section 109, Section 127(2), Section 130, Section 296, and Section 351 at the earliest.

Saikia also brought to the light of the Commission that ‘in another video, he (Borbora) was found to threaten and harass students who were peacefully protesting against the felling of trees in the Dighalipukhurl area of Guwahati. In another incident, news portals from the Goalpara district have stated that when Bhargav Borbora was the officer-in-charge in Goalpara, a youth was alleged to have been found dead after custodial torture. The parents of the youth, named Lohit Kachari, stated that their son was subject to third-degree torture by Bhargav Borbora. This requires further investigation’.

Saikia urged the commission to set exemplary punishment for such police officials to set an example that such overreach of policing powers has no place in Assam.

Saikia requested the Commission ensure all police officials of the state undergo mandatory training on humane approaches to policing.

