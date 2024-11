Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police Station registered a case (325/2024) against its former OC Bhargav Borbara. A youth, Gyandeep Hazarika, and two others lodged two separate FIRs against the OC for physically assaulting Gyandeep Hazarika in public.

