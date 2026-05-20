Assam CM announces Rs 1459-crore plan for flood-free Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive long-term plan to tackle the recurring problem of urban flash floods in Guwahati, stating that the city's geographical condition and changing climate patterns have made it increasingly vulnerable to waterlogging.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "Guwahati's unique bowl shaped topography coupled with heavy rains due to climate change makes it prone to urban flash floods. Our government is committed to adopting long-term measures to tackle this issue and we're working on a comprehensive plan to find a solution to it."

As part of the initiative, the Assam government has proposed a Rs 1459 crore GIS-based Storm Water Drainage and Urban Flood Management Project aimed at strengthening the city's drainage network and flood management infrastructure.

According to the plan, Rs 500.95 crore has been earmarked for the Bahini Basin Project, while Rs 958.10 crore will be spent on the Bharalu Basin Project to improve drainage and water flow systems in flood-prone areas.

The project will also include the installation of an automated Bharalumukh pumping station, development of smart RCC drainage systems, and river rejuvenation measures to improve the city's ability to manage excess rainwater during heavy downpours.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's focus is on creating a "Flood Free Guwahati" through scientific planning and modern urban flood management systems.

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