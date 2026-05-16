Guwahati Imposes Monsoon Ban on Hill Cutting to Curb Flood and Landslide Risks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Guwahati witnessing recurring floods, waterlogging, and landslides during every monsoon, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has imposed strict restrictions on hill cutting and earth filling activities across the district in an effort to reduce disaster risks during the rainy season.

In an official order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District, the administration stated that unscientific and haphazard earth cutting and filling in hillocks, low-lying areas, and flood plains have been severely affecting the city’s natural drainage system and ecological balance.

According to the order, such activities destabilise natural hill slopes, block natural and artificial drains, and often lead to severe landslides, artificial flooding, and persistent waterlogging during heavy rainfall. The administration noted that these incidents not only damage property but also pose serious threats to human and cattle lives.

District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Swapneel Paul, IAS, directed all concerned departments and enforcement agencies — including Revenue Circle Officers, District Police, Forest Department, Public Works Department, Transport Department, Soil Conservation Department, and planning and regulatory authorities such as GMDA and GMC — not to permit any hill cutting or earth filling activities in hilly terrains, water bodies, and low-lying areas during the monsoon period.

The order further stated that the restriction will remain in force from May 1 to October 31, 2026.

The administration has also made it clear that no earth cutting will be allowed in or around Guwahati city without prior permission from regulatory authorities like GMDA and GMC for construction-related activities. Authorities have additionally been instructed not to allow transportation or use of earth procured through illegal hill cutting.

All departments and regulatory bodies have been asked to review permissions already issued during the current year and immediately cancel those falling in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods.

The order, issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has come into force with immediate effect in the interest of public safety and disaster prevention.

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