Assam CM Assures Preservation Of Dighalipukhuri Trees Amidst Massive Protests

GUWAHATI: Amidst massive protests across Guwahati against the cutting of age-old historic trees around Dighalipukhuri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the city's heritage will not be compromised while boosting infrastructure.

The Assam CM affirmed that the developmental works will be done in a sustainable manner and the environment will be preserved.

CM Sarma assertively said that the authorities are working round the clock to protect the old trees in the area.

He urged all the concerned stakeholders to provide the Public Works Department some time to explore an alternative proposal and evaluate its feasibility.